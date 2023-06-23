Advertise With Us
Sen. Welch proposes adding to PACT Act with three new bills

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Toxic waste sites are still on fire abroad, as local lawmakers work to expand care for those hurt by burn pits.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch introduced three bills that would build on the Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022, which expanded health care coverage for exposed veterans.

The Burn Pit Registry Enhancement Act would allow families to add affected loved ones to the list of those harmed by burn pits.

The Reducing Exposure to Burn Pits Act  would seek alternatives to the practice of burning the waste.

The last component would require the Department of Defense to provide more education and outreach to veterans.

