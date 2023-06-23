Sen. Welch proposes adding to PACT Act with three new bills

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Toxic waste sites are still on fire abroad, as local lawmakers work to expand care for those hurt by burn pits.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch introduced three bills that would build on the Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022, which expanded health care coverage for exposed veterans.

The Burn Pit Registry Enhancement Act would allow families to add affected loved ones to the list of those harmed by burn pits.

The Reducing Exposure to Burn Pits Act would seek alternatives to the practice of burning the waste.

The last component would require the Department of Defense to provide more education and outreach to veterans.

