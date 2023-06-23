Advertise With Us
U.S. Senate unanimously passes TRANQ Act

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is behind a bill to combat new street drugs.

The act is called the Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality (or TRANQ) Research Act, and passed with unanimous support. The act supports research into identifying xylazine, new synthetic opioids and substances.

The D.E.A. reports that in Vermont, xylazine was present in almost 30% of opioid-related accidental and undetermined deaths.

