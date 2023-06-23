U.S. Senate unanimously passes TRANQ Act

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is behind a bill to combat new street drugs.

The act is called the Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality (or TRANQ) Research Act, and passed with unanimous support. The act supports research into identifying xylazine, new synthetic opioids and substances.

The D.E.A. reports that in Vermont, xylazine was present in almost 30% of opioid-related accidental and undetermined deaths.

