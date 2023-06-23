USDA grant aimed at expanding local food producers in Champlain Valley

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Increasing access to local food in the Champlain Valley is the goal behind $50,000 in funding from the federal government. reporter Kiana Burks spoke to food producers in the area on how they plan to fill the nutrition gaps in their communities.

“We are swimming in all kinds of amazing local food products, but what is challenging for these local farmers and food producers is to find opportunities to market their food,” said Jessica Purks, the owner of Stone’s Throw Farmstead in Shrewsbury.

She says that since they planted their first seed, their goal has been getting nutritious local produce into the stomachs of the people in their community. “Growing food is a lot of work. As a busy farmer, I’m really excited about the opportunity to grow food that would reach new markets,” Purks said.

An opportunity is now possible with an influx of USDA funding aimed at filling the gaps in the Champlain Valley’s current food systems.

The Addison County Economic Development Corporation, or ACEDC, is ready to fund a study regarding the feasibility of expanding the ACORN Food Hub, a Middlebury nonprofit that hosts an online market and supports local growers, into the Champlain Valley.

“We cover northern Rutland all the way up to southern Chittenden County,” said ACORN’s Lindsey Berk. She says they also provide farm-to-school support, a critical need as pandemic funding dries up. “Getting local food into schools eliminates the transportation challenges, income challenges, and all the challenges that we see of why people can’t access local foods. So, schools are really one of our top priorities for the ACORN Food Hub to try to increase the amount of local food in cafeterias and in students’ bellies.”

ACEDC’s Fred Kenney said this type of funding is critical when it comes to supporting the area’s farmers. “It’s a very important industry for Addison County. We’re the leading agricultural county in the state and we’ve been losing way too many farms. And this helps farms diversify. What ACORN can do with this is ensure that they have markets for their products,” he said.

Over the course of a year, the study will explore the economic feasibility of scaling up the existing food hub.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.