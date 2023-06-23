Vermont May revenue target off by $1.9M

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Can Vermont’s economy afford some of the pricey priorities passed by lawmakers last session? Vermont officials Friday said that for the third month in a row, the state in May missed its revenue targets, coming in about two million dollars below expectations.

Experts say Vermont’s slowing tax revenues mirror what’s happening on the national and international level. The federal reserve has been raising interest rates to tamp down inflation at two percent while also aiming to avoid a recession.

“There is sort of this mixed picture at the national level,” said Vt. Treasurer Mike Pieciak.

“All these things are going together and the way it manifests itself is that the state has less tax revenues than it thought it was going to have,” said economist Art Woolf.

Vermont lawmakers this week overrode Governor Phil Scott’s veto of an $8.5 billion state budget, the largest in state history. It includes a number of new programs that Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has criticized as unsustainable in the face of uncertain economic times. There’s the $120 million investment in child care; $29 million for universal school meals; upwards of $100 million for affordable housing; and the clean heat standard, which still has no price tag.

So is there a chance the economy cools down and Vermont has trouble paying the bills? Woolf says if sluggish tax revenues continue into next year, the state will be forced to raise revenue elsewhere, cut spending, or trim some of these new programs, “or it’s not going to be able to have the magnitude of the benefit that they thought they were going to have,” he said.

But others, including Treasurer Pieciak, have a more optimistic take. He sees the budget as a way for Vermont communities to be more resilient in the face of changing national economic conditions. “The legislature made appropriate investments in those things that support middle-class families. They will support communities and drive the economy forward. and that’s regardless of what happens on the national level,” he said.

In a statement, top Scott administration officials say next month’s revenue forecast from state economists will be vital in how and where Vermont invests, and they say tax revenues will dictate whether any adjustments will be made to the budget when lawmakers return in January.

