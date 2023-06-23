BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! We’re turning the corner into a much more humid, unsettled stretch of weather... just in time for the weekend. Humidity has already moved into much of the area and will continue to work its way northeast over the course of the evening. While some scattered showers are possible tonight, the bulk of the wet weather holds off until Saturday.

It will be a mild, muggy night, and Saturday starts mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Several rounds of rain and likely some embedded thunder and heavier downpours will move through the area over the course of the day Saturday. Temperatures top out in the 70s to near 80 and it will feel very humid.

There should be a lull in the wet weather into Sunday morning, but scattered showers and storms will bubble up again in the afternoon. That pattern will continue into Monday and much of next week. No day looks like a total washout, but showers and storms are likely for parts of the area each day. Temperatures will be seasonable, but it will be humid. Dew points in the 60s will keep the overnights mild and muggy too.

Air quality remains good across the region. We are not concerned about smoke for the next couple days.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

