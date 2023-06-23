BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have been enjoying some delightful summer weather over the last few days, but that is about to change. We are heading into a wet, muggy weather pattern that is going to stick around through most of next week.

For most of us, today will continue to feature bright, sunny skies and warmer than average temperatures. But by late afternoon and into the evening, things will start to cloud up, and there is the chance for a few showers & possible thunderstorms popping up. That goes for the overnight hours tonight, too. Humidity will be climbing late in the day and overnight. It will turn muggy, and stay that way right through the middle of next week.

Once we get into the day on Saturday, widespread showers will be a good bet for most of the day. There could be some embedded thunderstorms as well.

Sunday will be the slightly better of the 2 weekend days with some sunny breaks, but there will still be some lingering showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

This wet, muggy, and possibly stormy weather pattern will persist right into the middle of next week. Temperatures will be very consistent from day-to-day with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of these last few hours of “good” summer weather before everything changes by later in the day.

The air quality throughout the northeast is in the GOOD category. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will be staying away from us for the time being. -Gary

