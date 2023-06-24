Jericho farmers’ market reflects on their success

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - For 22 years -- the Jericho farmers market has brought families and their community together. Every Thursday, locals and tourists alike forego the grocery store to support local producers. The heart of the market sits right at the entrance, Craig walker, the longest-serving vendor. He welcomes the crowds that flock to his bourbon maple syrup.

“This is kinda my chance to visit with people once a week.” he said

While he’s been here a long time, visitors will see a lot of fresh faces too. According to the 2022 Jericho farmer’s market report, nearly half of last year’s vendors were newcomers. Market manager Elizabeth King says diversifying produce options, and supporting local businesses, remains a top priority this season.

“Our goal is always that you can do sort of your whole grocery shopping at the farmer’s market.” she said

Food subsidy benefits like 3SquaresVt are accepted here too. They allow more residents to access the benefits of local food. The 2022 market report shows that more than four thousand federal dollars from those programs were spent at the market last year.

But part of their goal is also to make the market a destination. With live music and kid-friendly activities like yard games, food education, and a library booth.

“This is a space where you can come, meet your neighbors and belong here.” said King

You can visit the Jericho farmers’ market any Thursday before October 5th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.