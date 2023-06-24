Advertise With Us
Lyndon begins merger process

Lyndon Merger
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Scott signed a bill into law that will merge the village of Lyndonville with the Town of Lyndon on Monday. Starting July 1st, all of the village’s assets will be moved to the town. The communities’ first attempted a merger in the 1960s, and after several efforts throughout the year - this time it worked. The most significant changes will be more efficient local government operations and a new tax rates for town residents. Their property tax will go up 9 cents to the dollar, while village residents will see their taxes decrease by 25 cents to the dollar.

“There’s a lot of elderly people that still have homes in the village, so being on a fixed income, this will be a big help for them. And it will boost the economy hopefully because we do have a lot of businesses.” said Town Clerk, Dawn Dwyer.

Dwyer believes the merger will be a seamless process. There are only two village employees. They will be absorbed by the town. She says the only obstacle the town faces are the two separate budgets voted on in March. Those budgets, and their associated tax rates, will remain until 2024.

