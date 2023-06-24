Organization rolls out new resource for homeless population in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Portable restrooms are now in place at two locations in Brattleboro to combat the homeless crisis facing the community. Groundworks collaborative, an outreach agency for the homeless, is spearheading the ‘Port-a-Potty’ program in response to the motel program winding down.

There are now two in Brattleboro, including one on Main St.

The bathrooms will likely get the most use during the evening and overnight hours when inside options are not available.

“Imagine if you didn’t have that roof, imagine if you didn’t have a place to store your belongings. If you didn’t have a place to go to the bathroom. So, this is one way that we can provide a service that at least lessons that hardship a little bit. I got to say, it feel like a very little bit.” Peter Elwell of Groundworks Collaborative said.

The restrooms will cost the organization $200/month. They’ll be in place through November, weather permitting. Groundworks is also providing tents and sleep bags for those experiencing homelessness to use this summer.

