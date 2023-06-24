Oldest WWII veteran in Vermont laid to rest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -“Finding out what he did, and being inspired by his witness. It rippled across the state,” said Captain Scott A. Gratton

Those who knew William busier describe him as a well-respected man. Always willing to take care of others.

Busier was the oldest WWII veteran in Vermont.

During his time in the Vermont national guard he was sent to the island of Espirtu Santo, a large military base 1500 miles off the coast of Australia.

He was in a ship called the SS Coolidge that hit a U.S. mine. Busier helped get his fellow countrymen off the vessel before it sank. Receiving a soldier’s medal for his heroism.

He later transferred into the infantry and landed in Europe in 1944. Where he was captured by German soldiers.

Now almost 80 years later, his community is paying tribute to the man who stayed brave for his fellow soldiers without ever thinking twice.

“Of his one hundred and five years on earth, and in a moment of reflection. William Busier said I’ve had a wonderful life, and indeed he did,” said dear friend Alfred J. Andrea.

Over 20 people from the community that were touched by Busier’s story came to his funeral to say their last goodbyes.

Including 101- year-old world war two veteran Richard Hamilton. He and Busier were both part of the Vermont chapter of the American ex-prisoners of war and bonded over their time in battle.

Hamilton says there aren’t many of them left, and it was only right that he was there to say farewell to his friend.

“If I am still living, I try to honor another life. That we have known, and we’ve lost now. He was a man that we all respected,” Hamilton

Vermont’s adjutant general, Major General Gregory Knight says it’s important to show up for our World War two veterans because they threw everything on the line for our freedoms.

“It’s remarkable what they did, the level of sacrifice to allow parts of our world to live free from tyranny. Again, that’s not an over exaggeration, that’s fact,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight.

Busier was laid to rest at lakeview green mountain cemetery. Old friends say they’ll always remember busier for his humbleness

“When I would talk to him all he would say was, well I was just doing my job. First and foremost he saved lives. He thought of others, and that’s true service,” said Andrea.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.