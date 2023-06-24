Advertise With Us
Restaurants tackle staffing shortages amidst summer rush

By Lucy Caile
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is the busiest season for restaurants in the Burlington area. But many in the city say they don’t have enough manpower to meet customer demand.

“It’s challenging, there are a lot of restaurants in this area competing for a smaller employment base than what we’ve had in the past,” Keith Dunolp from Pizzeria Verita said.

Halverson’s restaurant said its had to change its menu, and adjust prices for inflation to pay workers.

“It’s too expensive to live in the area now, and restaurants can’t afford to pay people what they need to to afford to live here without affecting their bottom dollar and still remaining profitable,” Lawrence Halverson said.

But both restaurants said they have good people on staff, and enjoying the food.

“We’ve been able to staff up for the summer and we’ve been getting some great people,” Dunolp said.

As they continue the search to cater the rest of the summer.

