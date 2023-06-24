Advertise With Us
By Dave Busch
Jun. 23, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We lucked out with a dry, warm day on Friday. Saturday will definitely be a wet day, with rain likely. There is the chance for a thunderstorm. It will be cooler than Friday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The low pressure will move out Saturday night, with dry weather expected for Sunday morning. Heading into the afternoon, a cold front will come through. This will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms, though mainly south of the Champlain Valley. It will be humid, with highs near 80 degrees.

Another low pressure will take control of our weather starting Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely that day, and while severe weather isn’t expected, very heavy downpours are possible, so isolated flooding isn’t out of the question. Stay tuned.

The rest of the week now looks active right into Friday. Some sunshine is expected each day, but showers and thunderstorms are likely as well, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. Again, some heavy downpours are likely in any thunderstorms. Keep the umbrella handy. Though it won’t be hot, it will certainly be humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with lows in the muggy 60s.

