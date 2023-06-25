Balint resigns from Oversight Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Becca Balint has resigned from her position on the House Oversight Committee. She was appointed to the committee back in January. When she was appointed, Balint told constituents their key job would be working to combat misinformation and conspiracy theories. But earlier this month, Balint was appointed to the House Judiciary Committee which oversees high profile agencies. Per house rules, Congress members can only serve on two committees at a time, and Balint is already a member of the House Budget Committee.

