Characters come to life at Rail City Fan Fest in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rail City Fan Fest is a comic-con that started as an idea a couple years ago.

“You know, you love conventions so much, why don’t you start your own. I said okay,” said Rail City Fan Fest creator Luke Hungerford.

This is Luke Hungerford, he like everyone else at rail city is a true comic lover.

He lives in St. Albans and wanted to find a way to bring a Comic-Con to Vermont. In hopes that he would give people in the convention community something to look forward to.

After months of communication and collaboration with people and organizations from around the state, the rail city fan fest was born.

“You know as a little kid you get a Spiderman costume, you never take it off. Then you just don’t grow up. You grow up and you’re like yeah, another spider man costume. That’s awesome, so I love going to bigger conventions. Meeting people, seeing new vendors, and making friends. Being able to bring that to St. Albans is just so fun to me,” said Hungerford.

Over the course of the weekend over seven hundred people went to the convention

This is the second year Rail City has made an appearance. It first started off with just forty-eight vendors and this year it has more than eighty.

Avid collector Robert Bliss says he’s grown up in this area all his life and is so happy a convention like this one has made its way to St. Albans.

“I had such a great time last year, it’s such a nice community. I feel like I am with my people basically. I was born in this town, I never expected to see anything like this. Here, in my life. So just being a part of it and being able to contribute, it means the world to me. I think it’s really great for the community as well,” said Bliss.

There was something for everyone at the con. From star wars, video games, anime, cartoons, art, a cosplay costume contest and comics.

The community was definitely happy to enjoy and support the event

“I am a cosplayer on TikTok. So I was excited that there was a convention in Vermont. I think there is definitely a community online, but being able to be with people in person. It’s just so much nicer to be able to experience something like this in real life,” said cosplayer Mark Jewell.

