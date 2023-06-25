Checking in with Kate Pfeifer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Coming off the winningest season in program history, the UVM field hockey team will return the majority of production from last year’s team, but one big change is impossible to ignore: the brand new turf on Moulton Winder Field, replacing the old turf after 18 years. Which not only looks newer, but it feels newer, too.

“It’s night and day. Once turf gets to that age, it becomes a much more hardened cement-like surface,” head coach Kate Pfeifer said. “There’s an impact on bodies for the athletes, and a series impact on ball roll as well.”

Once the project was finished, some of the players paid their new stomping grounds a quick visit.

“We had to hold them back but as soon as the gates were opened, they were out here. We have about 10-12 players who are in town right now, others who are arriving early, because it’s high anticipation with the new field and just getting ready for the season,” Pfeifer said. “I think a lot of them want to do some additional training before preseason just to get used to it, and to enjoy it, too.”

The Cats’ new turf is another source of hunger that’s carrying over from last season - their most successful one ever, but one that ended with a one-goal loss to Stanford in the America East Tournament.

“There was a lot of unfinished business, was the feel of the end of the year last year,” Pfeifer said. “I think they were happy with the results we had, but there was that sense that we got to the championship for the conference, and just wanted more.”

Six of the eight players who started all 18 games a year ago return this season, including now two-time captain Haley Buffenbarger, helping to lead the charge of building off last season.

“They really want to prove themselves,” Pfeifer said. “Haley has been the number one proponent of getting people back this summer training. I believe 100 percent she’s leading people in the right direction.”

Along with the familiar faces coming back, the Cats add a deep class of first years and transfers, including Division 2 national offensive player of the year, Lotte Kanters. But whether they’re coming back or here for the first time, everyone’s on the same page entering 2023.

“A lot of them are in touch, all of them really are in touch,” Pfeifer said. “They’re bringing in people who are abroad and trying to have those conversations and check in with how things are going. I’m just really excited to see the team dynamic unfold in those first couple weeks.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.