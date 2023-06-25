Advertise With Us
Cyanobacteria closes all Burlington beaches

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Swimmers won’t be able to cool off at any Burlington beaches Sunday, because they’ve all been shut down due to cyanobacteria blooms.

Cyanobacteria or “blue-green algae” blooms can be caused by heavy rainfall.

It can make people and pets sick., so experts say it should be avoided.

Cyanobacteria has been a recurring problem at Burlington’s beaches in recent years.

Burlington Parks and Recreation says the beaches will be re-opened when there is no longer a physical presence of cyanobacteria, and an on-site toxin screening is negative.

