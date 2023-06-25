French Heritage Day returns to Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - People visiting the Winooski farmers market Saturday got hands-on experience with French culture as the city celebrated French heritage day.

The event was hosted by downtown Winooski. It’s the second year the city has added the heritage day to the market.

There were several different vendors there to educate people on the French culture.

A French band performed French and English songs, along with jazz, and tango.

Many even got to experience different popular French foods and even a traditional French meat pie contest.

Those who attended said it was a great way to embrace Vermont’s strong French influence and culture.

“It’s an opportunity to sort of connect back to the folks that came from Quebec and worked in the mills right behind us. Just to celebrate the culture that still exists in Vermont. Vermont was of course settled by the French, in the 17th century. That heritage still exists,” said Alliance Francaise’s Dana Baron.

Organizers said they were proud to be able to continue celebrating French heritage and hope to have the event and contest again next year.

