Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

French Heritage Day returns to Winooski

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - People visiting the Winooski farmers market Saturday got hands-on experience with French culture as the city celebrated French heritage day.

The event was hosted by downtown Winooski. It’s the second year the city has added the heritage day to the market.

There were several different vendors there to educate people on the French culture.

A French band performed French and English songs, along with jazz, and tango.

Many even got to experience different popular French foods and even a traditional French meat pie contest.

Those who attended said it was a great way to embrace Vermont’s strong French influence and culture.

“It’s an opportunity to sort of connect back to the folks that came from Quebec and worked in the mills right behind us. Just to celebrate the culture that still exists in Vermont. Vermont was of course settled by the French, in the 17th century. That heritage still exists,” said Alliance Francaise’s Dana Baron.

Organizers said they were proud to be able to continue celebrating French heritage and hope to have the event and contest again next year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash on I-89 in Williston Friday morning caused headaches for commuters...
I-89 tractor trailer crash cleanup underway
Those who knew William Busier describe him as a well-respected man, always willing to take care...
Oldest WWII veteran in Vermont laid to rest
Adam and Henry Sullivan
Reporter’s Journal: In search of snow at Tuckerman Ravine
File photo
Vermont May revenue target off by $1.9M
File photo
Restaurants tackle staffing shortages amidst summer rush

Latest News

Rail City Fan Fest in St. Albans
Characters come to life at Rail City Fan Fest in St. Albans
Oakledge Park
Cyanobacteria closes all Burlington beaches
Middlebury green
Middlebury hosts second annual pride parade
Cyanobacteria closes all Burlington beaches Sunday June 25th