Middlebury hosts second annual pride parade

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - June is pride month, and Middlebury celebrated with the second annual pride parade.

The town’s streets were filled with colors and celebrated Vermont’s LGBTQ+ community.

The parade kicked off at 1 p.m. at College Park and continued down Main Street towards Triangle Park.

The event was hosted by the Teen Center. They partnered with organizations from around the area to make it happen. Jen Ray, a board member from the Teen Center said the event showcased the importance of being able to come together to support each other and create alliances.

“The favorite part about the event for me would be having people band together, all different ages, all different walks of life,” said Ray.

This is the town’s second year hosting the pride parade.

At the first event last year, there were roughly 75 - 100 people. This year, organizers say they hoped to see around 500.

People of all ages and backgrounds came out to enjoy the festivities.

“It’s amazing to see this loving community all gathering together,” said Ollie Voorhees an event attendee.

Those in attendance say the event creates a safe space for LGBTQ+ Vermonters.

“love that it’s such an openly queer space, everybody’s like so proud,” said Voorhees

And others said the memories and friendships made at this year’s pride are things they will never forget.

“As a queer person myself I think that it could be very hard to make and find connections and other queer people. I think this is just a great way to come together. There are just a lot of young queer people in our community who don’t really know what’s going on,” said Sapphire Evansnash.

