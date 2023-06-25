Mural painting making progress in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Bringing the streets of the Lake City to life, that’s the goal for one organization, who’s work has sprouted more than a dozen murals around Plattsburgh.

‘Outside Art’ is the Plattsburgh public art project in the process of creating a Welcome to Plattsburgh mural which will be displayed on the side of Aleka’s on Margaret Street. The group consists of professionals and community volunteers working to paint everything from Lake Champlain, to boats, and fish. Organizers say the finished product will resemble a vintage post card to celebrate the lake.

“We hope this inspires other people in their communities, we hope that murals pop up everywhere. We just want to bring color, and joy, and love to plattsburgh and whoever comes by to see it,” said Amy Guglielmo, Outside Art Co-founder.

The total cost for the project is around 20 thousand dollars and was funded through donations and community partnerships. The group started painting the mural earlier this month and hopes to have it done in time for the city’s Fourth of July parade.

