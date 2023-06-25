Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Mural painting making progress in Plattsburgh

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Bringing the streets of the Lake City to life, that’s the goal for one organization, who’s work has sprouted more than a dozen murals around Plattsburgh.

‘Outside Art’ is the Plattsburgh public art project in the process of creating a Welcome to Plattsburgh mural which will be displayed on the side of Aleka’s on Margaret Street. The group consists of professionals and community volunteers working to paint everything from Lake Champlain, to boats, and fish. Organizers say the finished product will resemble a vintage post card to celebrate the lake.

“We hope this inspires other people in their communities, we hope that murals pop up everywhere. We just want to bring color, and joy, and love to plattsburgh and whoever comes by to see it,” said Amy Guglielmo, Outside Art Co-founder.

The total cost for the project is around 20 thousand dollars and was funded through donations and community partnerships. The group started painting the mural earlier this month and hopes to have it done in time for the city’s Fourth of July parade.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash on I-89 in Williston Friday morning caused headaches for commuters...
I-89 tractor trailer crash cleanup underway
Seth Pierce
Driver charged in fatal Lowell crash
Justin Rich
Vt. man accused of sexually abusing 4 kids expected in court
Jeffrey Leduc/File
Burlington serial car thief arrested again
Adam and Henry Sullivan
Reporter’s Journal: In search of snow at Tuckerman Ravine

Latest News

Those who knew William Busier describe him as a well-respected man, always willing to take care...
Oldest WWII veteran in Vermont laid to rest
Those who knew William Busier describe him as a well-respected man, always willing to take care...
Vermont's oldest WWII veteran in laid to rest
WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Plattsburgh mural making progress
Mural painting making progress in Plattsburgh