Renaissance Faire returns to Stowe

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The 7th annual Renaissance Faire kicked off in Stowe at ten in the morning on Saturday.

It was filled with excited families. The Faire included medieval-inspired artisans, food, musicians, dancers and more.

“This is the fourth year I’ve been doing it. I do the winter fair as well,” said Rebecca Ruplin.

Ruplin is the owner of Fiddler’s Green Farmer. She grows and makes herbal products and sells them at festivals and farmer’s markets.

“I love the Renaissance Faire. It’s definitely my favorite event out of all the farmer’s market and other events than I usually do, so I’m always here,” said Ruplin.

Some people did dress up in Renaissance attire, but it was not required.

It is a fun event that has become a tradition for many families and friends.

Halladay Glode is a teacher that has been enjoying these types of events for a while.

“I’ve been a fan since I was a little kid, and my friends and I started going last year,” said Glode.

Whether you are enjoying the food or listening to music, there is something for everyone.

Kids could interact with the cast, period games and even a unicorn. There was also an opportunity for axe throwing.

Jeff Folb is the owner and general manager of Vermont Gatherings.

“It really is a family event in a day where there are not a lot of family events. I think it’s something you can’t see or do anywhere else,” said Folb.

Even though it was pouring, the Renaissance Faire was still a success and a great way to spend time with loved ones.

