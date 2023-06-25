Summer museum program for Northeast Kingdom teenagers

GLOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - I’ve always been sort of obsessively interested in objects, but I think really the idea was about ordinariness and what’s interesting about ordinariness.” said museum founder Clare Dolan.

On the side of the road on Route 16 in Glover there’s an old barn next to a giant metal toothbrush. Inside, there’s a world of rare trinkets and familiar items.

I think having a place like this creates kind of a moment in time and a time and place for feeling oneself and where one sits in the universe, and feeling seen.” Dolan said

Clare and her friends built the display cases, painted the barn and set up the exhibitions that rotate every year. The museum is so magnetic Northeast Kingdom students want to get involved. Last year, Clare brought in a collection of teenagers to act as museum docents.

“I saw teens in the community, not having a lot of employment opportunities for the summer, and we do pay them, also because interacting with cultural institutions is not an opportunity folks that age usually get, especially in the Northeast Kingdom.” she said

This is Fiona’s second year of giving tours. She’s a 13-year-old at Glover Middle School with a passion for art.

“I just kind of like the authority of like kind of sculpting the way that people think about everyday objects, and I like inspiring them to have new thought processes and ideas.” Fiona said

After her time learning from the program, Fiona makes zines filled with collages and poems inspired from the museum.

“I mean look at this museum Clare is an artist, and then, she has a museum now, and that’s really cool.” she said

If your kids want to get involved, they can contact Clare on the museum’s website.

“Ordinary people can make art too, and that we are all producers of culture. And you don’t have to go to museum school to start a museum.” said Clare

