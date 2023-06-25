Vermont Green buries six goals in win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Zachary Zengue and Federico Tellez each scored two goals en route to a 6-3 win for Vermont on Saturday night. The Green now carries a two-game winning streak into a huge away match with Seacoast on Tuesday.

“To get a goal scored on early, it’s always tough, but this team fights back like no other,” Tellez said. “To be able to put a few goals past them just minutes after, just shows the courage and passion from this team.”

“Good to score six, we’re happy with it. A bit of a chaotic game, with the weather being a bit uncertain and giving up an early goal, kind of a funny game,” head coach Adam Pfeifer said. “It’s three points at home, and we move on to a big game on Tuesday.”

