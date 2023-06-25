Advertise With Us
Vermont Green buries six goals in win

Green have important rematch with Seacoast on Tuesday
Green have important rematch with Seacoast on Tuesday
By Michael Dugan
Jun. 25, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Zachary Zengue and Federico Tellez each scored two goals en route to a 6-3 win for Vermont on Saturday night. The Green now carries a two-game winning streak into a huge away match with Seacoast on Tuesday.

“To get a goal scored on early, it’s always tough, but this team fights back like no other,” Tellez said. “To be able to put a few goals past them just minutes after, just shows the courage and passion from this team.”

“Good to score six, we’re happy with it. A bit of a chaotic game, with the weather being a bit uncertain and giving up an early goal, kind of a funny game,” head coach Adam Pfeifer said. “It’s three points at home, and we move on to a big game on Tuesday.”

