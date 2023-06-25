BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weekend started off with a soaking rain on Saturday. Some spots picked up over an inch of rain. Today will become partly sunny. Unfortunately, some wildfire smoke from Canada may make it into northern sections. Heading into the afternoon, a cold front will stall out and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Unlike Saturday, the precipitation will be scattered, but any thunderstorms may produce locally heavy downpours. It will be warmer, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points will be well into the 60s, making for another humid day.

The stalled-out front will keep showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, with locally heavy downpours. Then a low pressure will move in and stick around right into Friday. Every day will have very humid conditions, with showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Locally heavy downpours are possible through the week, so as the ground gets saturated, we’ll have to keep an eye on possible flooding from runoff, especially late in the week. High temperatures will be mainly in the upper 70s, with lows in the muggy 60s.

