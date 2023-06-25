BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As expected, smoke from the wildfires in Canada has seeped into northern parts of the region, creating unhealthy air quality levels. This will be the case until mid-morning on Monday. Though it’s not urgent to stay indoors, it is recommended to limit time outdoors, even if you’re healthy. On Monday, the wind will turn to the southeast, which will sweep the smoke out of our region. The rest of the morning will be partly sunny and humid. Then, showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and early evening. Heavy downpours are expected, with isolated flash flooding not out of the question. Highs will be in the low 80s.

A very slow-moving low pressure will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast right into Friday. The morning hours will generally be partly sunny, but the afternoon and evening will have showers and thunderstorms develop. Some spots could get hit a few times with heavy downpours, and others may be spared, and this could vary from day to day. In a nutshell, we’ll have a very humid (though not hot) week with PM showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be mainly in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, and lows will be in the muggy 60s.

The weekend is showing signs of being drier, but not completely, as a few showers and thunderstorms are still possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

