2 face charges in violent South Burlington attack

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A nearly two-year investigation into a home invasion in South Burlington has ended in two arrests.

South Burlington police say Charles Root, 44, of Weybridge, and Roy Erno, 36, of New Haven, entered a home on Andrews Avenue in July 2021 and assaulted two men inside; one man was left with significant injuries. Police say a gun was also fired in the home during the incident.

Investigators say the attack wasn’t random and the men involved knew each other.

Both Root and Erno have a history with law enforcement and are both behind bars. They now face multiple new charges including burglary into an occupied swelling.

