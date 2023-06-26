Balint works to bring LGBTQI+ education to schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s lone congresswomen is trying to increase LGBTQI+ education in schools with a new bill.

It’s called the LGBTQI+ and Women’s History Education Act of 2023

Congresswoman Becca Balint says act would give the director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History the ability to create and share resources about women and the gay community for classrooms.

The bill is partially in response to what Balint calls a rise harmful and discriminatory anti-LGBTQI+ education laws.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.