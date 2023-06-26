Barre cemetery struggles with grubs during peak rain season

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - This time of year, which is usually quite rainy, grubs are coming from underground to the surface. The white larva make for a tasty treat for animals like skunk and other wildlife. In doing so, they tear up grass to get to their meal.

That’s the biggest issue at Hope Cemetery in Barre, where officials say this is the largest scale grub situation they’ve seen.

“In the fall we saw a few patches up on the top here. We figured we can handle it ourselves. Come spring, spring came the snow melted and we saw that it was such a vast area. It’s throughout sections, more than we could handle,” said Jeff Bergeron, Barre City Director of Buildings.

Bergeron, along with City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro, have been in a grub battle for months after noticing the dozens of brown patches in the historic cemetery, created by animals feasting on them.

“We’ve heard from families who are upset and distraught when they come to visit a loved one here. And it’s not what they expect. We’re very sympathetic to that. It’s our obligation to get it back to the condition that they expect it to be and we want it to be,” said Storellicastro.

They say they haven’t seen the grub situation like this before. They’re pulling from the city maintenance budget to contract a service to do grass applications through the summer and fall.

Margaret Skinner, an entomologist with UVM’s Extension Program, said the grubs are not picky when it comes to choosing their home. “They are commonly found in in the soil right at the interface between the lawn and the soil below it. They also feed in and they can attack roots of ornamentals, and even trees and shrubs sometimes,” said Skinner.

She says the issue with grubs is less about them feeding on the grass, which you can keep healthy by allowing to grow three to four inches, but it’s the animals digging around to eat them that pose the problem.

Skinner also says grubs like moist grass, so doing one or two deep waterings a week rather than every day helps prevent it from going too deep, keeping grubs alive and from crawling to the top where the animals can get them. If you’re looking to do a treatment, Skinner says sampling your lawn is a good first step.

“Cut three corners of three sides of a square, about half an inch, half a foot in length, and then you flap the whole that upside over and if there are a lot of grubs, you will see them in the rate at that interface,” said Skinner.

If you get to the point where you’re looking for a pesticide, Skinner says to read the label and make sure you’re using a registered chemical safe for other inhabitants of your lawn, like your pets.

