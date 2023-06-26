Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘Be pals with each other’: Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Bill and Betty Davey share the secret to their 75-year marriage. (Source: WQOW)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Gray News) – A Wisconsin couple is celebrating a big milestone.

Bill and Betty Davey celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Sunday.

According to WQOW, the couple got married in Eau Claire on June 19, 1948. They have three children together.

After Bill Davey retired, the couple moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, but they ultimately decided to move back to Wisconsin in 2021 to be closer to family.

Betty Davey said the key to a successful marriage is to be best friends.

“Be pals with each other. I think that’s one of the goodest ones I can think of. Be a friend,” Betty Davey told WQOW.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Becca Balint-File photo
Balint resigns from Oversight Committee
Those who knew William Busier describe him as a well-respected man, always willing to take care...
Oldest WWII veteran in Vermont laid to rest
Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont diocese
Oakledge Park
Cyanobacteria blooms close all Burlington beaches
7th annual Renaissance Fair in Stowe
Renaissance Faire returns to Stowe

Latest News

Biden announces $40 billion to expand high-speed internet
This photo combo shows from left, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henry Nargeolet,...
Wife and mother of Titan passengers talks about waiting to hear from the doomed sub
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
High-speed internet is a necessity, Biden says, pledging all US will have access by 2030
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison; victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant
President Joe Biden: 'Let me emphasize. We gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West or to...
Biden on Russian rebellion: 'We had nothing to do with it'