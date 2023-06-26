Advertise With Us
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vt. Diocese

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Catholic bishop is leaving Vermont’s Diocese.

Pope Francis has decided to appoint Bishop Christopher Coyne as the new Coadjutor Archbishop for the Archdiocese of Hartford in Connecticut.

Coadjutor means he’s assisting the current Hartford Archbishop and will take over once that bishop retires, resigns, or dies.

Coyne has been the bishop in Vermont since 2014. He held community meetings all over the state and carried out a Diocesan Synod.

He will officially take over in Hartford during a Mass celebration on October 9th.

