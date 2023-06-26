Echo Leahy Center names new executive director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington has a new leader.

Echo announced on Monday that Ted Lawson will be the museum’s new executive director following a national search.

Lawson comes to Vermont after previous work at the Duxbury Bay Maritime School in Massachusetts and work abroad in India. Echo noted Lawson’s background in science and STEM education, and his extensive experience in nonprofit leadership make him especially qualified for the job.

He will take the reins of the science center on July 3.

The previous executive director of Echo retired last summer.

