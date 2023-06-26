Juneteenth celebrations continue throughout the week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Juneteenth is on the the 19th of the month, but celebrations are lasting longer than just the one day.

We all search for a sense of belonging in our communities, it’s part of what makes us human. Farene Paris Meyer has made it her job to help people do this. Her company puts on workshops, school visits, hosts concerts and storytelling events.

“I have certain gifts that I’m aware of,” said Meyer. “My gift of being a community builder, my gift of using my voice to bring awareness, and so I take my gifts and I ask myself, what can I do with these to pour back into the community?”

Meyer has certainly left her mark. Max Robinson met Meyer when he was only a freshman in college and has been sailing with her ever since. He told us, “coming to the state of Vermont from Washington D.C. and being able to meet her, and for her to welcome me into the community and to let me feel seen, was so impactful.”

For the past three years, Meyer organizes a week of free sailing expeditions for black identifying individuals from across the state for Juneteenth.

“Most of us got here on a boat. Now we’re voluntarily taking a boat. You know we’re out there capturing our fears and living our lives and doing things we normally wouldn’t do,” said Shintelle Grant, one of the sailors.

On the water, the passengers share stories and say grace.

“What I love about Juneteenth is that it really captures so many of the core values that show up in my day to day life being a black person, being someone who loves nature, being someone who wants to connect with people. So this is like a beautiful recipe that pours into various parts of my identity that are so salient to me, and it allows me to deposit it so beautifully into my black community in particular,” said Meyer.

“This is an amazing place, and the BIPOC community here is small. Being able to meet all the people or a lot of the people that are in this community in one place on Lake Champlain, and during the summer time when it’s the most beautiful. It’s priceless,” said Robinson.

“Everybody needs space. Everyone to see people that look like them, have the same backgrounds, the same understandings of things, the same lingual, you know the same perspectives, the same lenses, everyone needs that to feel heard and loved and wanted, so carving that space out for us is monumental for us to thrive,” said Grant.

After eight journeys with over 60 people in attendance, the last boat set sail on Thursday. The group celebrated Juneteenth with laughter and wine. Folks interested in donating or joining can check out the All Heart Inspirations website.

