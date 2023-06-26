Just 3 months after restarting, Amtrak service suspended in Northern New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Amtrak Adirondack line won’t be passing through New York’s North Country for the foreseeable future. This comes less than three months after the line reopened following a nearly three-year pandemic-related shutdown.

In an email, Amtrak says the issues are on the Canadian side. They say they’ve reduced speeds because of heat but can’t use the tracks if temperatures are over 86 degrees.

So Amtrak is no longer running the Adirondack line to Montreal. Instead, it will end in Albany which leaves out stops further north like Plattsburgh.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas says the heat issues, as well as other concerns on the line and the lack of an open welcome center, are things that should have been figured out by now.

“It is extremely frustrating. This is a lifeblood, not just the Amtrak service but the whole interaction and connectivity with Montreal and this region. And it almost seems like the federal and state governments weren’t ready for prime time,” Douglas said.

In a statement, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, called the news absolutely unacceptable. “My office is working with Amtrak, local and state elected officials, as well as the North Country Chamber of Commerce to ensure that Canadian national railroad leadership provides a written plan to reopen the line immediately.”

In a statement, New York Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, called the news disappointing. “We were just getting back to normalcy at our borders and now it feels like we are moving backward. This rail line is not just important for cross-border traffic but for locals as well, especially the many college students who utilize their services throughout the academic year.

