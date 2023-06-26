Advertise With Us
At least 1 fatality reported in early morning Massena blaze

A fire in Massena Monday morning resulted in the death of at least one person.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - At least one person is dead following a fire in Massena Monday morning.

Massena Fire Chief Patrick O’Brien tells 7 News that five people were rescued from the Main Street home and were taken to the community center. Earlier it was believed some were taken to the hospital, but that appears not to be the case.

He says there were several explosions inside the home, including what they believe to be an oxygen tank.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m.

Also on the scene were Massena village police, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and state fire investigators.

