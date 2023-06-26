Advertise With Us
Middlebury College celebrates new housing construction

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College is holding a groundbreaking today in anticipation for construction of new student housing.

The ceremony will be held at the new location off of Chateau Road. The new residence hall will be for first year students, holding 298 beds.

Construction starts this summer and is expected to be finished by spring of 20-25.

The dorm was designed with accessibility and sustainability in an effort to meet the college’s 2028 energy goals.

In the long run, the building is expected to replace another hall which currently has 250 beds.

