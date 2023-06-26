Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New York to become safe haven for nationwide LGBTQ+ community

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor is creating a “safe haven” for out of state members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Hochul signed a new laws that protects trans youth, their parents and their doctors and protects their right to receive addiction treatment and rehabilitation based on gender identity.

She also signed three new laws that update legal documents in the state and remove stigmatizing terminology. That includes adding gender neutral language on state websites.

“We leave here recommitted in our quest for justice and equality for all, and we’ll always be that beacon to the rest of the nation on how to do it right. Because from Seneca Falls to Stonewall, we have stood up for people from the very beginning and let’s continue it,” said Hochul.

These announcements came during New York’s pride parade over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those who knew William Busier describe him as a well-respected man, always willing to take care...
Oldest WWII veteran in Vermont laid to rest
Rep. Becca Balint/File
Balint resigns from Oversight Committee
Oakledge Park
Cyanobacteria closes all Burlington beaches
7th annual Renaissance Fair in Stowe
Renaissance Faire returns to Stowe
file
Organization rolls out new resource for homeless population in Brattleboro

Latest News

Middlebury Chapel
Middlebury College celebrates new housing construction
Middlebury College celebrates new housing construction
Bishop Christopher Coyne
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vt. Diocese
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vt. Diocese
FILE
Balint works to bring LGBTQI+ education to schools