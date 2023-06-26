New York to become safe haven for nationwide LGBTQ+ community

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor is creating a “safe haven” for out of state members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Hochul signed a new laws that protects trans youth, their parents and their doctors and protects their right to receive addiction treatment and rehabilitation based on gender identity.

She also signed three new laws that update legal documents in the state and remove stigmatizing terminology. That includes adding gender neutral language on state websites.

“We leave here recommitted in our quest for justice and equality for all, and we’ll always be that beacon to the rest of the nation on how to do it right. Because from Seneca Falls to Stonewall, we have stood up for people from the very beginning and let’s continue it,” said Hochul.

These announcements came during New York’s pride parade over the weekend.

