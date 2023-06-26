Severe storms damage New Hampshire roads and leave residents stranded

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. (WCAX) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through our region Sunday and, for the second straight week, washed out roads in New Hampshire. The most significant damage was in the Grafton County town of Alexandria where the damage left upward of 30 residents stranded on their properties.

Highways crews will be working around the clock to make several stretches of road in Alexandria passable.

“I’m definitely stuck here, I’m not going anyway. I came down to see if I could get out to go to work today and that is not going to happen,” Dan Lemaire said.

As one dump truckload of broken asphalt leaves the area, another truck loaded with fill moves in as a constant flow of runoff continues down the slope. At the bottom of the hill lies a yard covered with dirt and rocks.

“It was probably one of the worst storms I’ve ever experienced,” Lemaire said. “Continuous lightning and just pouring rain.”

Lemaire lives on the Mathews Road just above a mangled section. Town officials say he is one of about 30 residents who are unable to get out by car.

“The road above me is completely washed out. There is a trench four feet deep. I was talking to another gentleman who is on the other side of the damage who said above that is even worse,” Lemaire said.

Town officials say they’ve been reaching out to residents to make sure everyone is OK.

“We know who is there, people have been in contact with us and have been in contact with the police department, the town hall and the road guys already,” Alexandria Police Chief David Suckling said.

The damage in Grafton County comes on the heels of last week’s storms that washed out several roads in Sullivan County, including a stretch in Meriden. It could be a couple of days before all of Alexandria’s roads are passable.

“People are incredibly patient in Alexandria, and we love our residents here and we will get to them as soon as we possibly can,” Suckling said.

People like Lemaire, who says he’s taking the damage in stride.

“Just a vacation day for me and hopefully they will get this taken care of quickly,” he said. “This is just crazy.”

Like towns in Sullivan County, the town of Alexandria has started the initial phases of applying for FEMA disaster relief.

