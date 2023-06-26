Should Plattsburgh regulate short-term rentals? Why some residents say yes

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As short-term rentals become more popular in Northern New York, some Plattsburgh residents are raising concerns about how the city handles them, citing quality of life issues.

Martha Strack is a longtime resident of Ridgewood Drive in Plattsburgh. She says one of the homes on her street recently became a short-term rental unit, bringing trouble to the traditionally quiet neighborhood.

“The first time they rented it out we had 20 cars on a 10-house dead-end street. The police had to be called,” Strack said.

Strack and others living in the residentially zoned neighborhood brought their concerns to the city, which currently has nothing on the books to regulate short-term rentals.

“You know the neighbors here are close. We watch each other’s children. It’s dangerous, we have no idea who’s coming and going,” Strack said.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says as these types of accommodations become more popular, the city is looking to find a solution to manage them like zoning changes or a short-term rental registry.

“The concern is if they become so ubiquitous, do they overshadow the need for housing?” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh. “We know people who already operate short-term rentals in the city. The county treasurer already has data because they do have to report an occupancy tax.”

I spoke with the owners of several short-term rental units and they all had similar reasons for choosing to go that route rather than having a long-term tenant. They say short-term tenants tend to be cleaner and payment is more guaranteed. Additionally, they say the income is higher which in turn helps them pay their own property taxes.

“I think it’s a little premature to ban them altogether. Let’s just take a step back, do some research, figure out what other municipalities are doing, then do something that makes sense for us,” Rosenquest said.

Ward 6 Councilor Jeff Moore says he’d like to see short-term rentals discontinued but would be willing to explore ways to manage them if possible.

“It cuts into our housing stock, which we do not have enough of in Plattsburgh. And the other reason is they’re very disruptive in neighborhoods,” Moore said.

Moore has been in touch with Strack and others in her neighborhood and says hopefully the council will take up the issue sooner rather than later.

“I think we should be better protected in the city. There’s safety factors involved. It changes the whole ambiance of the neighborhood,” Strack said. “It’s just a shame.”

