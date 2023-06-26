St. Johnsbury’s Catamount Arts closed after air samples reveal toxic chemicals

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury was forced to close after environmental testing during an expansion project discovered traces of toxic chemicals in air samples.

“We got back two results for PCE and TCE that came back above the air quality standards. So, we immediately closed the facility, and we are working with the consultants to do further testing and identify what the course of action would be moving forward,” said Jody Fried, the organization’s executive director.

According to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, trichloroethylene (TCE) and tetrachloroethylene (PCE) are often associated with dry cleaning and degreasing solvents and can increase the risk of cancer.

The Catamount Arts building has been a part of St. Johnsbury’s downtown since 1912. It was a Masonic lodge for more than 100 years before it was gifted to Catamount Arts.

Neighboring business owner Jessica Barrett says it’s a shame to close the historic building but now she’s worried about her own space.

“It’s really super sad. It was really unfortunate to hear that news. St. Johnsbury is a historical town. There’s a lot of historical buildings and I guess it’s just something to think about,” she said.

St. Johnsbury City Manager Chad Whitehead says it isn’t the first time they have heard of one of their historic buildings having this problem.

“It’s definitely of concern. You know, if it’s there, it’s great that it’s getting found, it’s getting mitigated. Although it’s unfortunate, it’s history so there’s nothing we can do to make it go away,” he said.

Back at Catamount Arts, the show must go on.

“We continue to bring arts to our community throughout that time period. We are going to continue doing that now as we figure out the course of action,” Fried said.

She says they don’t know how long further testing will take. In the meantime, she says they are making sure their summer series will be ready for the community in the coming weeks.

