Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash with bicycle

Police are asking the public for help finding a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a...
Police are asking the public for help finding a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a bicycle on Sunday. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help finding a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a bicycle on Sunday.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Route 100 in Stockbridge.

Vermont State Police say John Martin, 71, of Williamstown, rode his bicycle into the travel portion of the southbound lane of Route 100 as a motorcycle was attempting to pass him and they crashed. Troopers say both men were injured. Martin was airlifted to the hospital.

Investigators say the motorcyclist remained at the scene but left before troopers arrived. He identified himself as Jared Haggett but gave no further information. Witnesses told police the biker had a significant injury to his lower extremity.

Anyone with information on the crash or the motorcyclist is asked to call the state police in Royalton at 802-234-9933 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Becca Balint-File photo
Balint resigns from Oversight Committee
Those who knew William Busier describe him as a well-respected man, always willing to take care...
Oldest WWII veteran in Vermont laid to rest
Oakledge Park
Cyanobacteria blooms close all Burlington beaches
Bishop Christopher Coyne-File photo
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont Diocese
7th annual Renaissance Fair in Stowe
Renaissance Faire returns to Stowe

Latest News

A fire in Massena Monday morning resulted in the death of at least one person.
At least 1 fatality reported in early morning Massena blaze
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vt. Diocese
Setting sail and sharing stories to celebrate Juneteenth
Your MAX Advantage Forecast