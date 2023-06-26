Vt. police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash with bicycle

STOCKBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help finding a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a bicycle on Sunday.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Route 100 in Stockbridge.

Vermont State Police say John Martin, 71, of Williamstown, rode his bicycle into the travel portion of the southbound lane of Route 100 as a motorcycle was attempting to pass him and they crashed. Troopers say both men were injured. Martin was airlifted to the hospital.

Investigators say the motorcyclist remained at the scene but left before troopers arrived. He identified himself as Jared Haggett but gave no further information. Witnesses told police the biker had a significant injury to his lower extremity.

Anyone with information on the crash or the motorcyclist is asked to call the state police in Royalton at 802-234-9933 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

