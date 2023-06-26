Wind clears out smoke from Canada’s wildfires but experts say there’s more to come

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The wind on Monday helped to clear skies across our region but it could bring more unwanted smoke from wildfires in Canada later in the week. Eighty fires are still burning and sending smoke into our region as we saw on Sunday.

Over the weekend, smoke from Canada filled the air all across the state of Vermont, especially in areas near the Northeast Kingdom and around Lake Champlain.

The smoke made it hard to see and there was still an air quality alert Monday morning.

By early afternoon Monday, people were seeing clearing skies. But according to the Department of Environmental Conservation, the state could see another air quality alert later in the week.

“We are looking at Wednesday, there might be some wildfire smoke arriving in parts of New York. It could reach Vermont sometime late Wednesday or Thursday,” said Bennet Leon of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

“It’s something that affects a lot of people, beyond the people of Quebec, which obviously it affects. But even here you can see it in the air,” said Chloe Sardonis of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

Sardonis was part of a mission that was sent to Canada through the Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Compact. She and 13 other firefighters from Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and New York were assigned to fires that had not yet been put out. She says being able to help Canada put out these fires was rewarding but the experience was something she’s never been through before.

“Driving in it was like, all of a sudden we could smell smoke, so we knew we were close. Then we got to the place where we parked, and we all got directed to a different part of the fire and then we just did everything we could,” Sardonis said.

Vermont Forest Fire Supervisor Dan Dillner has already sent out two firefighters to help Canada combat the blazes. He expects five to six more crews will be sent to help clear the fires throughout the summer. And he thinks Canada will see flames until the snow hits the ground in the winter.

“Yes, probably they will. They are getting them under control, concentrating on the areas near where people live. There are many of them that are further north with areas of habitation where they will not be able to get to them for quite a while,” Dillner said.

The Department of Environmental Conservation agrees that if Canadian forests remain as dry as they are now, they expect wildfires will continue over the summer and that means we are likely to see smoky days depending on the wind and weather conditions.

