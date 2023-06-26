Woman charged with stealing engagement ring from Vt. jewelry store

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a woman has been charged with stealing a $7,000 engagement ring from a South Burlington jewelry store.

It happened on May 27 at Bella Lusso Jewelry in the University Mall.

South Burlington Police say a woman inside the store asked to see the ring, and once she had it, she took off.

Investigators say surveillance video led them to Amanda Brunelle, 36, of Essex Junction. She was arrested last week and was due to be arraigned in court Monday.

Police say the engagement ring was never recovered.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.