Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Woman charged with stealing engagement ring from Vt. jewelry store

Amanda Brunelle
Amanda Brunelle(Courtesy: South Burlington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a woman has been charged with stealing a $7,000 engagement ring from a South Burlington jewelry store.

It happened on May 27 at Bella Lusso Jewelry in the University Mall.

South Burlington Police say a woman inside the store asked to see the ring, and once she had it, she took off.

Investigators say surveillance video led them to Amanda Brunelle, 36, of Essex Junction. She was arrested last week and was due to be arraigned in court Monday.

Police say the engagement ring was never recovered.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont diocese
Rep. Becca Balint-File photo
Balint resigns from Oversight Committee
Oakledge Park
Cyanobacteria blooms close all Burlington beaches
Those who knew William Busier describe him as a well-respected man, always willing to take care...
Oldest WWII veteran in Vermont laid to rest
Police are asking the public for help finding a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a...
Vt. police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash with bicycle

Latest News

Ted Lawson
Echo Leahy Center names new executive director
A nearly two-year investigation into a home invasion in South Burlington has ended in two...
2 face charges in violent South Burlington attack
Police are asking the public for help finding a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a...
Vt. police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash with bicycle
Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont diocese