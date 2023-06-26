BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! It’s still muggy out there and a few showers and storms will continue to lift north through our area this evening. Activity will become weaker and more isolated over the course of the night. It will still be very muggy during the overnight hours, and temperatures will remain in the mid 60s to near 70 overnight.

Some scattered showers will be possible again Tuesday morning, but it shouldn’t be a total washout of a day. Like today, showers and storms will develop and move through the area over the course of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s to low 80s.

The forecast remains similar through Wednesday as the same upper level low pressure system continues to drift our way from the Great Lakes. It will be muggy with the chance for scattered showers and storms with near normal temperatures.

Rain chances don’t look quite as widespread during the last couple days of the work week, but the weekend looks unsettled again. It stays muggy right on through the extended forecast.

Air quality is much better today than yesterday. Air quality is good across most of the area, except for the St. Lawrence Valley, where it is moderate. We’ll have to monitor Canadian smoke plumes carefully over the course of the week, but air quality should remain good for at least the next 24 hours.

-Jess Langlois

