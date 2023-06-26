BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a muggy, rainy, stormy . . . . and smoky weekend, we are looking at much the same kind of weather right through the end of the week (and the end of June), except that we will lose the wildfire smoke this morning as winds kick in from the south and blow that smoke back into the Canadian forests where it came from.

Once the smoke clears this morning, we’ll get in on some sunshine for the rest of the morning. Then more showers & thunderstorms will flare up in the afternoon & evening as a slow-moving low pressure system moves in from the west. That system will stick around for the next several days with much the same unsettled weather. Each day for the rest of the week will feature highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, muggy conditions, and scattered showers & thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon & evening.

There could be some localized flooding depending on where some of the stronger thunderstorm cells set themselves up.

And it looks like this weather pattern will continue into the holiday weekend, too.

Keep the umbrella handy, and be prepared to spend a lot of time dodging showers. Also, quickly head indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.