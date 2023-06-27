Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida. (WFTX, FACEBOOK: TEXAS ROADHOUSE (FORT MYERS, FL), CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five occupants in the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three women and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to officials with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The names of the individuals weren’t immediately released. No further details were made public Monday.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that four of the individuals worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking the public for help finding a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a...
Vt. police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash with bicycle
Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont diocese
A nearly two-year investigation into a home invasion in South Burlington has ended in two...
2 face charges in violent South Burlington attack
Rep. Becca Balint-File photo
Balint resigns from Oversight Committee
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary are stabbed to death

Latest News

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI...
First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment
FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are the first US spread since 2003, CDC says
Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida.
5 teens killed after crash into lake
President Joe Biden: 'Let me emphasize. We gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West or to...
Biden calls mutiny a ‘struggle within the Russian system’ and says US and NATO played no part