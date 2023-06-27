Advertise With Us
The City of Burlington passes its 2024 budget

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Queen City’s budget has received green light from City Council.

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s 2024 budget passed by a ten to two vote. It funds things like public safety, climate goals, affordable housing, and racial equality.

The City Council also passed a municipal property tax rate which will raise 42% of the money for next year’s public spending.

Higher national inflation rates and the phasing out of some federal funding for public programs have reportedly caused some challenges for this year’s budget.

The budget will increase the tax rate by about $13.60 per month for homes worth $370 thousand dollars.

