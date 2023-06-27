Advertise With Us
2023 Craft Vermont Fine Craft and Art Show to be group’s last

The Vermont Hand Crafters say this year’s Craft Vermont Fine Craft and Art Show will be the...
The Vermont Hand Crafters say this year’s Craft Vermont Fine Craft and Art Show will be the last, and the organization will dissolve in 2024. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Hand Crafters say this year’s Craft Vermont Fine Craft and Art Show will be the last, and the organization will dissolve in 2024.

The pandemic forced the Vermont Hand Crafters to cancel in-person shows in 2020 and 2021. The group says the financial losses from those canceled shows combined with rising costs and a sharp decline in membership left them without sufficient financial resources to continue beyond this year.

The group was first incorporated in 1955 and held shows around the state. For the last three decades, it has held the Craft Vermont Fine Craft and Art Show the weekend before Thanksgiving in South Burlington.

The final Craft Vermont Fine Craft and Art Show will be Nov. 17-19 at the DoubleTree Hotel in South Burlington. Click here for more details.

Related Story:

Annual Barre craft show calling it quits

