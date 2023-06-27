Advertise With Us
Danville campground evacuated due to gas tank fire

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A forced evacuation fire at Sugar Ridge campground Monday in Danville.

The Stagecoach Road and Dergen Road forced residents to evacuate as multiple fire crews knocked out the flames.

Officials say everyone can return to their homes -- except those who live within 500 feet of the gas tanks.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

