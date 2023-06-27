ECFiber holds meeting for broadband connection in the state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is joining the ECFiber team in White River Junction for a meeting about Vermont’s broadband connection.

This comes as the Biden-Harris Administration announced Vermont will receive nearly 2 hundred and 30 million dollars in broadband funding.

Sen. Welch calls this, “a real opportunity to transform rural America.” Vermont’s first communications union district, or C.U.D., began in 2008.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.