Group to file lawsuit over new Vermont gun reform law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont gun advocacy group plans to file a federal lawsuit against a new state law.

H. 230 was aimed at reducing rising suicide rates by creating a 72-hour waiting period, requiring safe storage, and expanding red flag laws.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last summer dramatically changed the legal landscape surrounding the 2nd Amendment. Now, the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs plans to sue the state in federal court in the coming weeks.

Governor Phil Scott allowed the bill to become law without his signature, in part because he predicted it would be challenged in court.

The federation’s legal team says they are also considering challenging a 2018 law banning high-capacity magazines the governor did support.

