Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Group to file lawsuit over new Vermont gun reform law

File photo
File photo(Action News 5)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont gun advocacy group plans to file a federal lawsuit against a new state law.

H. 230 was aimed at reducing rising suicide rates by creating a 72-hour waiting period, requiring safe storage, and expanding red flag laws.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last summer dramatically changed the legal landscape surrounding the 2nd Amendment. Now, the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs plans to sue the state in federal court in the coming weeks.

Governor Phil Scott allowed the bill to become law without his signature, in part because he predicted it would be challenged in court.

The federation’s legal team says they are also considering challenging a 2018 law banning high-capacity magazines the governor did support.

Related Stories:

Scott allows gun control bill to become law, vetoes 2 others

Vt. Senate gives nod to gun reforms

WCAX Investigates: Suicides after Service - Pt. 2

WCAX Investigates: Suicides after Service

Vt. House approves gun bill over GOP concerns

Vt. lawmakers craft gun reforms to navigate SCOTUS ruling

Vt. lawmakers remove gun bill provision over constitutionality concerns

Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws

Scott calls on US Senate to pass gun reform

New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly two-year investigation into a home invasion in South Burlington has ended in two...
2 face charges in violent South Burlington attack
Amanda Brunelle
Woman charged with stealing engagement ring from Vt. jewelry store
Police are asking the public for help finding a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a...
Vt. police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash with bicycle
Violent thunderstorms rolled through our region on Sunday. In Alexandria, New Hampshire, a...
Severe storms damage New Hampshire roads and leave residents stranded
Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont diocese

Latest News

Sen. Peter Welch is joining the ECFiber team in White River Junction on Tuesday for a meeting...
Mission accomplished: High-speed internet now reaches 23 rural Vt. towns
Champlain Street Park in Burlington will benefit from a $50,000 grant.
Neighbors cheered by Burlington park renovation
Some Vermont line workers came to the rescue of a crow that got itself caught in a dangerous...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Vt. line workers rescue stuck crow
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Vt. line workers rescue stuck crow