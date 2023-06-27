Middlebury exhibit features discarded, found materials from across the world

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Art made from discarded materials is the theme of a new exhibit at the Middlebury College Museum of Art.

The exhibit “Tossed: Art from Discarded, Found, and Repurposed Materials” is made from repurposed or discarded materials that comes from all over the world, as close as Vermont to as far as Ghana.

There are just about 20 pieces on display. In addition to being available for the public to view, the works are also used as part of the curriculum in a class taught by curator Ken Pohlman.

He says students were generally excited about this as it’s contemporary and also served as a commentary on the environment. “We say discarded, found, and repurposed; within that group it covers an awful lot. I think what we’re avoiding here is the traditional painting, printmaking. We do have sculpture but it’s sculpture that’s rather than new steel, it’s used steel,” Pohlman said.

Some of the pieces are on loan from other museums while others were purchased. Museum officials say it’s an exciting opportunity to add diversity to their collection of contemporary works.

“Tossed” will be up for display until December 10th. Admission to the museum is free.

